Poll: Biden’s Migration Is Number One Issue in U.S. Politics

President Joe Biden’s easy migration policies are the top issue in U.S. politics, according to a January 17-18 poll for Harvard University.

“Immigration is now seen as the top issue facing the nation, up +7 [points] and ahead of inflation,” according to a summary of the poll of 2,346 registered voters. The poll was conducted by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

The poll also reported that 57 percent of the voters said,”I miss Donald Trump’s policies on the economy, immigration, and crime.”

The news comes as Biden and Democrats pressure Republican Senators to endorse a plan that would help Biden and his media allies to declare the immigration issue as fixed.

“Next week, we’re gonna be able to work out something, at least in the Senate, and I’m hopeful it is going to be the bipartisan package the Senate is going to pass,” he told Democrats at a January 19 meeting in the White House, adding that Republicans “have to choose whether they want to solve a problem or keep weaponizing issues to score political points against the president.”

Biden is also asking Republicans for at least $14 billion to bus, house, and hide his 2024 migrants and many of the 6.2 million illegal migrants already admitted since 2021.

Most pollsters treat migration as a cultural issue, even though Washington D.C.’s long-standing Extraction Migration strategy shifts vast wealth from younger Americans to older investors.

Migration shifts wealth because it forces down wages, pushes Americans out of white-collar careers, pushes up housing prices and inflation, and also redirects wealth from the Heartland states to coastal states.

Also, most illegal or old migrants get taxpayer aid — such as free medical care, schooling, and shelter — because they cannot earn enough in jobs to stay above the poverty line.

Many polls show that Biden’s reelection plans are threatened by his deputies’ eagerness to welcome millions of poor workers, taxpayer-aided consumers, and apartment-sharing renters.

For example, a new poll of 807 registered New York voters by Siena College Research Institute shows that Bden has only 44 percent approval in the state, partly because 61 percent believe that his migrant inflow is a “very serious” problem for the state.

The 61 percent includes 74 percent of Catholics, 67 percent of Jews, and 61 percent of Protestants. It also includes 38 percent of liberals, 63 percent of “moderates,” and 65 percent of Latino respondents.

In supposedly pro-migration California, 65 percent of likely voters say the nation’s borders are not secure, according to a Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. GS poll, of 8,199 registered voters.

Sixty-four percent of the respondents who said they have no party preference say the borders are not secure, according to the poll, which was conducted January 4-8. The pollsters noted:

Four in ten [California] registered voters (42%) think that the unauthorized immigrants coming across the border are a major burden to the nation. Another 30% view them as a minor burden, while just 22% do not see them as such. Among likely voters 49% consider unauthorized immigrants a major burden.

A December 2-5 poll of 1,012 voters by YouGov reported that 62 percent of “independents” want politicians to “Increase border enforcement and make asylum and refugee policies stricter.”

Forty-three percent of the respondents said that Biden is “far more liberal than me,” and 36 percent said Trump is “far more conservative than me.”

Biden’s policy is also threatening down-ballot Democrats.

For example, 36 percent of Siena College’s respondents gave New York City Mayor Eric Adams a “strongly” negative rating for his handling of Biden’s migrants. Only eight percent gave him a strongly positive rating.

Similarly, 32 percent of state residents said the migrant inflow was New York’s Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul’s least successful policy response.