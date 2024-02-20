WATCH: Migrants Attack Police in New York City Shelter

A video taken inside a New York City migrant shelter shows five New York Police Department (NYPD) officers trying to detain a struggling suspect as migrants pelt them with objects and seek to interfere with the arrest.

The incident occurred on February 15 as officers tried to detain a suspect at the Randall’s Island migrant shelter.

Hostile shelter residents surrounded the five officers and began to throw bottles, backpacks, and other items at them. Some pushed forward at the officers, attempting to interfere with the arrest.

The officers were also treated to epithets hurled at them in Spanish.

Shelter security reportedly called in the NYPD when a man was “acting in a disorderly fashion,” according to the New York Daily News.

The suspect seen in the video, wearing a white shirt and being detained by the police, was reportedly not a shelter resident.

Shelter security operatives eventually surrounded the police officers to give them cover to exit the building with their suspect in tow.

It is the second video of migrants attacking NYPD officers that has gone viral in less than a month.

The previous video garnered national headlines on January 30 when a group of about nine illegal aliens attacked several NYPD officers on the street.

The officers reportedly approached the group of migrants and told them to stop loitering and to move along when one of the migrants lashed out, sparking a general melee among the group and the officers.

WATCH — I Thought This Was America?! Alleged Migrants Beat NYPD Officers

NYPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Since the spring of 2022, nearly 200,000 illegal border crossers have arrived in the Big Apple, and more than 67,000 remain living off the taxpayer dime in city-run shelters. The city has spent more than two billion in tax dollars to give free shelter, free clothes, free food, free medical care, free education, and free legal assistance to President Joe Biden’s illegal aliens flooding the city.

WATCH: Migrants Waiting for Entry to Roosevelt Hotel

emorris

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston