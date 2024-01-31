Watch: Migrants Brutally Attack NYC Cops, Get Freed from Jail without Bail

A mob of migrants in the sanctuary city of New York City, New York, mercilessly attacked New York Police Department (NYPD) officers on Tuesday. After the migrants were arrested, they were released from jail without having to pay a dime in bail.

According to the New York Daily News, the migrants were approached by three NYPD officers in Midtown Manhattan outside of a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter. All of the migrants, according to reports, are living in the taxpayer-funded shelters set up by Mayor Eric Adams (D).

Footage of the attack shows the mob ruthlessly beating the officers, including kicking them in the head and back, because officers attempted to put one of the migrants under arrest.

The officers were treated at the scene of the attack while. following a manhunt throughout the area, two 19-year-old migrants, a 21-year-old migrant, and a 24-year-old migrant were arrested and charged with assaulting police.

The four migrants were all released from jail without bail thanks to a New York state law that ensures that suspects charged with crimes deemed “nonviolent” and many violent crimes are not eligible to pay bail.

“Illegals can walk across the border, beat up cops in NYC and be released without bail,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said of the attack. “This is a national embarrassment. Deport the illegals and close the border!”

Republican Alison Esposito, running for Congress in New York’s 18th congressional district, said New Yorkers “are living in an upside-down world” thanks to waves of illegal immigration coupled with bail reform.

“Our leaders have created a system where criminals are protected over law-abiding citizens, and illegal migrants are prioritized over police officers,” Esposito said. “New York Democrats have embraced pro-criminal laws that embolden criminals, effectively surrendering our streets to lawlessness.”

Since the spring of 2022, close to 200,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City and more than 67,000 remain living off the taxpayer dime in city-run shelters.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.