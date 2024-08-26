Illegal Alien, Whom DHS Freed into U.S., Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Child in Virginia Sanctuary County

Immigration and Customs Enforcement
ICE
John Binder

An illegal alien, whom the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released into the United States, has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Fairfax County, Virginia, a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Jose Fabricio Veizaga-Vargas, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Bolivia, first crossed the United States-Mexico border in April 2023 near El Paso, Texas. Border Patrol agents arrested Veizaga-Vargas, served him a Notice to Appear (NTA) in federal immigration court, and released him into the U.S. interior.

Veizaga-Vargas was arrested in May in Fairfax County, a sanctuary county, for sexually assaulting a child between 13 and 14 years old. Veizaga-Vargas was convicted in July and sentenced to six months in prison, though the sentence was suspended altogether.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had filed a detainer on Veizaga-Vargas, requesting custody of him, but officials at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center refused to honor the detainer and released him from custody.

The next month, on August 8, Veizaga-Vargas was arrested and charged with drunk driving in Fairfax County. ICE agents again lodged a detainer on Veizaga-Vargas, but officials refused the detainer and released him from custody.

On August 15, Veizaga-Vargas was arrested and charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography and obscene material with a minor. ICE agents lodged another detainer on Veizaga-Vargas, but officials refused to honor the detainer, releasing him from custody on August 16.

Three days later, on August 19, ICE agents arrested Veizaga-Vargas in Annandale, Virginia. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

