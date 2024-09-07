Poll: More than 60% of Arizona Voters Support Ballot Measure to Crack Down on Illegal Immigration

More than 60 percent of Arizona voters support a ballot measure that would crack down on illegal immigration in the state, according to a poll.

A poll that Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) conducted August 12-16, 2024, surveyed roughly 1,003 registered voters in Arizona with a margin of error of ± 3.09 percent.

It found that 63 percent of registered voters in the state would vote in favor of Arizona’s Proposition 314 , while 16 percent said they would vote in opposition to the ballot measure.

Another 16 percent expressed that they were unsure about the ballot measure, while six percent said they would not vote on it.

The poll also found that 77 percent of Republicans favored Proposition 314, while nine percent opposed the ballot measure, ten percent were unsure, and three percent said they would not vote on it. Fifty-two percent of Democrats were found to be in favor of Proposition 314, while 23 percent were opposed, 19 percent were unsure, and six percent said they would not vote on the measure.

Fifty-seven independents were found to be in favor of the ballot measure, while 16 percent were opposed. Nineteen percent were unsure about the ballot measure, and seven percent said they would not vote on the ballot measure.

“Opponents will have trouble pushing the argument ‘people are only supporting this because of the fentanyl stuff, they don’t care about the immigration,'” Mike Noble, founder and CEO of NPI, said in a statement. “That’s what voters like most about Prop 314. Prop 314 is popular across party lines, and that is a difficult trend to disrupt with only a couple of months until Election Day.”

Under Proposition 314, it would be a “crime to persons not lawfully present in the United States to submit false information in applications for public benefits and employment, and to enter Arizona outside ports of entry, or refuse to comply with orders to return.”

Proposition 314 would also criminalize “selling fentanyl that causes the death of a person.”

