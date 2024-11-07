New York’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams says that he will work with the incoming Trump administration on the migrant problem, but still pledged that the Big Apple will remain a sanctuary for illegals.

Adams says he wants to keep the city’s huge population of illegal migrants, even though immigration was a top issue and the nation voted for large-scale deportations of illegal aliens as well as less funding for the feeding and housing of illegals.

The mayor is also thumbing his nose at the massive criticism he has faced for steering billions of the city’s tax dollars to illegals. Adams seems to want to have it both ways as Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House to re initiate his tougher immigration policies.

“New York City will always remain a city of immigrants and the beacon of liberty around the globe,” Adams insisted on Wednesday after the election was called for Donald Trump, the New York Post reported.

“We will work with the new administration and Congress to develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system,” he said without providing any details on just what those “realistic” policies would be.

Despite his claim to want to work with Trump on the issue, Adams’ immigrant affairs Commissioner, Manuel Castro, pledged to stay the course on city hall’s liberal stance on illegal immigration.

“We will continue to be a sanctuary city and we will continue to protect our immigrant communities,” Castro said during the presser.

In fact, Castro went on to tell migrants already in the city to stay and to eschew the idea of “self-deporting” and going back to their home countries. He even told illegals to feel free to continue using free city services.

“I want to reassure people they do not need to self-deport, they do not need to hide, go in the shadows,” he exclaimed. “They can continue to use city services, especially emergency services like the police department or hospitals.”

Adams also said that New York City will continue to follow its rules preventing the police department from working with immigration officials, saying, “the law of the land in this city is that sanctuary city law, and we’re going to abide by that.'”

However, he also tried to pawn off the costs of paying for the billions in freebies he gives away to migrants and insisted that the federal government should be paying the costs, not the New York taxpayers who have in the past supported politicians like him who have created these massive give-away programs.

New York City has spent nearly $5.5 billion on the migrant crisis since August. The Adams administration also projects that spending will increase, with an additional $4.7 billion in the current fiscal year, $4 billion in the next fiscal year, $3 billion in 2027, and $850 million in 2028.

The city has seen upwards to 212,000 migrants come through since 2022, when Joe Biden’s border chaos exploded.

Still, the Mayor’s constituents have directed heavy criticism his way and thousands have taken to the streets off and on over the last year as his policies continue to act as a draw for hundreds of thousands of illegals.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston