Exit Polls: Most Voters Prefer Donald Trump on Top Issue of Immigration

Most voters prefer President Donald Trump on the top issue of immigration, exit polls from Fox News Channel, CNN, and NBC News reveal.

Fox News’s exit poll finds that 39 percent of voters said the economy is their number one issue followed by 2-in-10 voters who named immigration as their top issue.

Likewise, the Associated Press’s (AP) exit poll shows that about 39 percent of voters said the economy and jobs are their number one issue and 20 percent said immigration is their top issue.

Across the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, immigration remains a top issue for voters with almost 20 percent in each of the Rust Belt states naming it as their number one issue heading into the vote.

On immigration, NBC News exit polls reveal 53 percent of voters favor Trump to handle the issue, while a minority of 46 percent of voters say they prefer Harris on immigration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.