San Francisco Chronicle Publishes Advice for Liberals on How to Move to Canada

The main route to permanent residency in Canada is the Express Entry program. To be eligible, you have to be in a “high demand” occupation. Family physicians and software developers are highly in demand. O’Doherty said other priorities include architects, engineers, web designers, and healthcare professionals. Canada’s official immigration website maintains a full list of 370 eligible job categories .

After three years of permanent residency over a five-year period, you become eligible for citizenship. If you want to take that step, the process includes paying income taxes in Canada, demonstrating proficiency in English or French language, and passing a citizenship test.

In addition, you have to show that you have enough funds to sustain yourself, and must pay fees as part of the process. The cost “adds up to roughly $15,264 for individuals and $27,603 for a family of four,” the Chronicle notes.

Other countries could also become attractive for fleeing liberal Americans. Actress America Ferrera is moving to the United Kingdom, for example, where voters recently elected a Labour Party government under leftist Keir Starmer.

