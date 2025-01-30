Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem Chops Funding for Migrant Aid Groups

Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security chief, Kristi Noem, has frozen government funding for the progressive groups that aid migrants, pending a 90-day review.

Appearing on Fox News’s Will Cain Show on Wednesday, Noem said all grant funding “abused by NGOs to facilitate illegal immigration” has been stopped.

“It’s amazing to me the hundreds of millions of dollars that have been spent by the federal government that has been sent to NGOs to facilitate this invasion of our country,” Noem told Cain.

“So, I’ve taken action to stop those funds, to reevaluate them, and to make sure that we’re actually using the taxpayer dollars in a way that strengthens this country that keeps us safe,” she added.

“I think people are curious when we look at grants that are given out by federal agencies at how they’re utilized, and that evaluation needs to be done,” she said. “We’re not spending another dime to help the destruction of this country. We’re going to make sure that we follow through on what President Trump has promised, and that’s to make sure we are securing our borders, deporting those who are here illegally and committing criminal actions, and that our taxpayer dollars aren’t spent to help it.”

WATCH — Noem: Cartels Using Sovereign Tribal Land to Funnel Drugs, Traffic Humans:

The announcement came on the heels of an entire day of fearmongering by liberals that Trump was somehow halting all federal spending, including funding for schools and “children,” as well as social security and other programs unrelated to reversing Joe Biden’s illegal alien crisis.

Texas Republican Lance Gooden recently explained to his constituents why he opposes these funds to NGOs that cater to illegal migrants.

“These organizations, understanding the benefits of NGO status, have been exploiting the humanitarian banner to incentivize illegal immigration across our borders. They receive taxpayer dollars to house, feed, and transport illegal immigrants across the United States. Their services act as a magnet for illegal immigrants looking to enter our country,” Gooden wrote on his congressional website.

“When NGOs enable illegal border crossings, they create avenues that can be exploited by individuals who pose a risk to our security,” he added, concluding, “This practice undermines the efforts of countless individuals who’ve gone through the legal process to immigrate into our country.”

In 2023, NewsNation reported that NGOs were using federal dollars to move illegals around the country and that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security had failed to keep track of what groups were getting money and what they were doing with it.

