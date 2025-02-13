Feds Arrest Eight Venezuelan Nationals over Transnational Sex Ring

The Department of Justice announced this week that eight Venezuelan nationals were arrested in Tennessee and charged in connection with a transnational commercial sex ring.

Prosecutors say the suspects operated a human trafficking operation out of Memphis, Tennessee, which brought women in and out of the U.S. for the purposes of prostitution, the DOJ said in a Wednesday press release.

A four-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday alleges that the eight suspects facilitated the arrival of illegal aliens into the country, then advertised the women for sex on various online prostitution websites and used their cell phones to direct sex buyers to hook up with the women at motels.

Robert E. McGuire, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in the press release that “This indictment demonstrates our commitment to stop human trafficking whenever and wherever we find it, and to hold those involved accountable.”

He also linked the trafficking to Tren da Aragua (TdA), the dangerous Venezuelan street gang whose presence in the U.S. skyrocketed during Joe Biden’s presidency.

McGuire added that this case sends the message: “We are coming after transnational criminal organizations like TdA, but this case shows that we will also do whatever it takes to stop those who would traffic women and girls no matter who is behind their suffering.”

Rana Saoud, the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Nashville, added that “The success of this operation to stop Tren da Aragua operating in our communities is a significant step forward in our ongoing battle against human trafficking and transnational organized crime.”

Saoud also noted that the case proves that cooperation between state law enforcement is crucial to rooting out these crimes, which are often immigration based, saying, “This investigation exemplifies the importance of collaboration among local, state, and federal agencies in ending these crimes in our communities while leaving a trail of suffering in their wake.”

Those charged include Yilibeth del Carmen Rivero-De Caldera, 51; Kleiver Daniel Mota-Rivero, 35; Yuribetzi Del Valle Gomez Machuca, 39; Wilmarys Del Valle Manzano Solorzano, 22; Frankyanna Del Valle Romero-Rivero, 30; Endrik Alexander Morales-Rivero, 25; Jesus Enrique Castillo Rodriguez, 24; and Ariannys Beatriz Gutierrez-Carrillo, 24.

The various charges the eight suspects are facing include human trafficking, gun charges, prostitution charges and more and carry penalties of five years, to life in prison.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston