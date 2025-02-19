Catholic Bishops Sue Trump for Cutting Migrant Welfare Funding

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) sued the Trump administration Wednesday over the loss of tens of millions in federal funding for its services for illegal migrants.

The Catholic organization claims its loss of millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars is a violation of the Refugee Act of 1980, Fox News reported.

“For decades, the US government has chosen to admit refugees and outsourced its statutory responsibility to provide those refugees with resettlement assistance to non-profit organizations like USCCB,” the lawsuit alleges.

“But now, after refugees have arrived and been placed in USCCB’s care, the government is attempting to pull the rug out from under USCCB’s programs by halting funding,” the suit adds.

The filing goes on to insist that Trump does not have the authority to choke off aid that was approved by Congress.

USCCB is just one of many left-wing non-governmental groups hoping to safeguard their funding for sundry far left causes. USCCB, for instance, recently had to cancel its refugee services after finding a $20 million payment promised by the Biden administration temporarily paused by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration immediately paused a long list of payments — many from the federal government’s assistance arm USAID — for a 90-day review to determine what is waste and what is legitimate spending.

“Like all other agencies, this has placed the Conference in a difficult situation. The Conference does not have the funds to continue operations in USCCB Refugee Services at the current levels,” the USCCB said last week. “As such, we must inform our local Catholic Charities and other subcontracting agencies that there will be a delay in payments until further notice. This will be a burden on them and the people they serve and will result in staff layoffs.”

USCCB claims that it has resettled into U.S. communities some 18 percent of the total influx of illegal migrants per year during the Biden administration.

The funding freeze has also affected Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) USA, which announced a “total work stoppage” thanks to the choking off of the federal funding.

