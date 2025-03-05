Watch: House Committee Grills Mayors of Sanctuary Cities

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has dragged the Democrat mayors of several sanctuary cities to a contentious hearing being held Wednesday.

The committee is chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who is required by House rules to limit each legislator’s question time to just five minutes.

The Republican and Democrat members ask their questions alternately, giving Democrats an easy opportunity to help the Democrat mayors dodge the evidence that their welcome for migrants increases crime and poverty.

The invitees include the mayors of New York, Boston, and Denver.

Business groups also quietly pressure the legislators to ignore the impact of illegal migration on wages and housing prices.