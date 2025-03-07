Trump Administration Set to Detain Illegal Migrant Families with Children

Donald Trump’s administration is reviving the policy of detaining illegal migrant families with children.

In 2021, the Biden administration ended the practice of detaining migrants if they entered the U.S. with children in tow.

Millions of migrants viewed Biden’s pause of detaining families as a signal that if they had a child with them, it would mean automatic entry into the U.S. The Biden policy caused an explosion of trafficking in children as human smugglers began placing children with groups of migrants to make it appear that they were a family unit.

On Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that it was going back to detaining families with children, and several are already in custody, CBS News reported.

“We aren’t going to ignore the rule of law,” said Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.

The policy of detaining families was first put in place in 2014 during the Barack Obama presidency, but it was suspended during the Biden era.

The Trump administration also announced the plan to reopen a facility with a 2,400-migrant capacity in South Texas that was shut down by Biden.

The South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, is being revamped and will serve as the location for migrant families detained for deportation, according to the Texas Tribune.

CoreCivic, the company that will be operating the facility, confirmed that it will be housing migrant families there.

“We are grateful for the trust our government partner has placed in us,” CoreCivic Chief Executive Officer Damon T. Hininger said in a statement, the paper wrote. “We are entering a period when our government partners — particularly our federal government partners — are expected to have increased demand. We anticipate continued robust contracting activity throughout 2025 that will help meet their growing needs.”

