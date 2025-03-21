Homeland Security Axes Civil Rights Branches that ‘Obstructed Immigration Enforcement’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has made sweeping terminations to end three civil rights branches of the agency, firing over 100 staffers who have “obstructed immigration enforcement by adding bureaucratic hurdles,” a spokesperson told Breitbart News.

A representative for the Trump administration’s DHS confirmed on Friday that it has implemented a “Reduction in Force (RIF)” for the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL), the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman (OIDO), and the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman (CISOMB).

Sources familiar with the department’s actions told the New York Times that the civil rights employees were told that they would have 60 days on leave to find another job in the administration or be fired in May.

“DHS remains committed to civil rights protections but must streamline oversight to remove roadblocks to enforcement,” Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Breitbart News. “These reductions ensure taxpayer dollars support the Department’s core mission: border security and immigration enforcement.”

Emphasizing the Trump administration’s goals to curb illegal immigration, she added that the CRCL, OIDO, and CISOMB “have obstructed immigration enforcement by adding bureaucratic hurdles and undermining DHS’s mission.”

“Rather than supporting law enforcement efforts, they often function as internal adversaries that slow down operations,” she explained.

The move by DHS comes as the administration works on removing illegal aliens, with an emphasis on criminals who are suspected to be affiliated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), and the El Salvadoran gang MS-13.