Jackson-Hewitt Tax Services Allegedly Caught Handing Out Tax Filing Instructions to Illegal Migrants

With Tax Day a little more than two weeks away, Jackson-Hewitt Tax Services has been caught handing out flyers in New York City allegedly advising illegal migrants on how to get up to $14,000 in tax refunds from the IRS.

According to independent journalist Savanah Hernandez, the company’s representatives are handing out information outside the Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter with tax filing tips showing illegal aliens how they can get thousands of dollars from the IRS based on how many children they claim to have.

Hernandez presented a flyer that seems to inform the migrants that they can get a $7,650 refund if they claim one child, $12,635 if they have two, and $14,255 for three children.

After Hernandez posted this video to X, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk noted that this sort of fraud is costing America billions and serving to attract illegals to this country.

“IRS refund fraud payments are one of several means used by the Democratic Party to attract and retain illegal immigrants in the USA. That’s why they are so opposed to @DOGE stopping this!” Musk wrote.

“The Democratic Party is aiding and abetting fraudulent government payments to illegals in order to establish a permanent one-party majority nationally, just like they did in California,” he said. “The more you look into it, the crazier it gets.”

