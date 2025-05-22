Auditor: Mass. Gov. Maura Healey Steered ‘Unlawful’ No-bid Contracts for Migrant Shelters to Supporters

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio alleging a new report that the state’s Democrat Gov. Maura Healey relied on “unlawful” no-bid contracts — some to political allies — to fund her massive program of free housing for migrants.

The new report released on Tuesday claims that Healey dispensed with the proper competitive bidding process, mismanaged contracts, and did not keep proper records, the Boston Globe reported.

The auditor alleges that the lack of transparency and “lack of administrative oversight” led to massive waste in funding the migrant shelters.

“The no-bid contracts resulted in unnecessarily high costs and inefficiencies,” the Auditor’s report says. “Moreover, the duration of the no-bid contracts was excessive. Non-compliance with proper procurement protocols hinders the integrity of the contracting process and undermines the public’s trust in government.”

DiZoglio added that the report is “an opportunity for the Administration to reevaluate how it can and must be a more responsible steward of its significant authorities during states of emergency.”

Republican candidate for governor Brian Shortsleeve blasted Healey for the waste.

“This audit shows a systemic problem of carelessness with our tax dollars,” Shortsleeve said in a statement. “Where do we go to get our money back from these pricey no-bid contracts? Healey’s team blew millions on shady no-bid contracts, handed out sweetheart deals, and got taken for a ride, literally, with $150 cab fares and bloated food bills.”

It was reported last year that one of the companies that received a no-bid contract to cater to migrants was one of Healey’s political supporters.

In April of 2024, the Massachusetts GOP railed against Healey for awarding a $9.4 million contract to Spinelli Ravioli, a company that donated to Healy’s campaign, the Boston Herald reported at the time.

The Globe also reported that the Spinelli catering company ended up being accused of supplying inedible, undercooked food to migrants.

This month, Gov. Healey made a flourish by announcing that the state was closing down the hotels it was using for free migrant housing. But critics pointed out that the migrants are just being shifted to the state-funded private housing program, meaning the migrants will be handed tens of thousands in free rent money along with allowances for furniture.

Others note that the high government subsidies in residential neighborhoods end up pushing up the cost of housing for everyone.

