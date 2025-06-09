Leftists have apparently been burning the American flag in the streets of Los Angeles after anti-ICE protests erupted on Friday.

One video shows a man spitting on a burning American flag that had been thrown on the pavement as protesters shouted in approval. Moments later, it appeared that someone dropped another American flag on top of that one and it also caught on fire.

The leftists then shouted, “Fuck Trump!” and “Fuck the system!” They also shouted, “It is right to rebel!” according to the clip:

The news comes after chaos erupted in the city when leftists tried to thwart sweeps of illegal migrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Friday, per Breitbart News.

More video shows protesters standing in the middle of a roadway, with one person carrying a Mexican flag, as the group gathered around a burning American flag.

One man told those watching that his flag was the Mexican flag, not the one representing the United States of America. He added that he pledged allegiance to Mexico and no one else:

In a social media post on Sunday, Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) addressed the riots, stating that “American flags, cars, and businesses are being burned while mobs disrupt lawful enforcement operations.”

He continued:

This isn’t a peaceful protest — it looks like a foreign invasion. The National Guard has been deployed, not at the request of California officials, but by direct order from President Trump. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles officials refused to act, letting the situation spiral before criticizing the effort to restore order. This is what happens when politicians prioritize making headlines over doing their jobs. Earlier this year Gavin and many Democrats were telling people to resist and fight back against ICE arresting illegal alien criminals. The rioters need to be arrested immediately to stop the threat. And the elected officials who are inciting and aiding them need to be dealt with sternly. I stand with our National Guard, DHS, and every law enforcement officer on site working to protect people and property while California’s leaders cower behind press conferences and attempt to shift blame. It’s an embarrassment to all Californians at the same time the State asks for federal assistance on other issues. Enough with the excuses. Law and order still matters.

More footage shows protesters holding up a Mexican flag as an American flag burned on the pavement in front of a group:

The illegal immigrants ICE arrested in Los Angeles included people with dark criminal histories, Breitbart News reported on Monday:

One of those individuals is an illegal alien named Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, hailing from Mexico. According to DHS, his lengthy criminal history includes “discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and vehicle in Orange, CA with a sentence of 365 days in jail, battery on spouse or cohabitant in Orange, CA with a sentence of four years of probation, willful cruelty to child in Orange, CA with a sentence of four years of probation, driving under the influence in Orange, CA with a sentence of ten days in jail, assault with semi-automatic firearm in Orange, CA with a sentence of three years in prison, and personal use of a firearm in Orange, CA with a sentence of three years in prison.”

Now, deputies of President Donald Trump are saying the pro-migration, foreign-flag riots in the city show the United States is facing an aggressive migration that judges should recognize as an “invasion,” per Breitbart News.

As the world watches the chaos rage, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Sunday assured the American people that “ORDER WILL BE RESTORED.”