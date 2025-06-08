Trump’s Deputies: Los Angeles Riots Prove Migrant ‘Invasion’

The pro-migration, foreign-flag riots in Los Angeles show the United States is facing an aggressive migration that should be recognized by judges as an “invasion,” deputies to President Donald Trump said.

“One of the main technical issues in the immigration judicial battles is whether Biden’s border crisis counted as an ‘invasion,'” Vice President JD Vance tweeted. “So now we have foreign nationals with no legal right to be in the country waving foreign flags and assaulting law enforcement. If only we had a good word for that…”

Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, tweeted, “In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. … These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. … These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice”:

The debate over the “invasion” label is important because Trump is trying to use the special, fast-track deportation powers granted by the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. His overall deportation policy is popular, but several judges have declared that the huge influx of illegal migrants does not add up to an invasion.

The law’s text says [emphasis added]:

Whenever there is a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion is perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States by any foreign nation or government, and the President makes public proclamation of the event, all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being of the age of fourteen years and upward, who shall be within the United States and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as alien enemies. The President is authorized in any such event, by his proclamation thereof, or other public act, to direct the conduct to be observed on the part of the United States, toward the aliens who become so liable.

“The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; [which is] a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tweeted.

GOP legislators are also describing the riots as tied to an invasion:

But Trump’s deputies are also describing the riots as an internal “insurrection” within the United States:

And this:

The violent riots involved only a tiny share of the population and geography of Los Angeles, but they were widely televised and were backed by most of the city’s Latino politicians.

Alongside the official GOP response to the riots, migration watchers are warning that India’s government is conducting its own non-violent, government-aided, legalized “invasion” of Americans’ white-collar workplaces:

Meanwhile, Democrats are downplaying the riots and blaming Trump for fueling them:

But the rioters are making their own choices: