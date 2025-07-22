Officials Mark Massive Upswing in ICE Arrests Across the Country

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is highlighting a massive upswing in arrests of illegal migrants in locales across the country.

In keeping with President Trump’s stated mission and campaign promises, the largest number of those arrested are already facing one charge, have deportation detainers filed against them, or have been convicted of crimes, officials say.

In South Carolina, for example, ICE is reporting a 47 percent rise in apprehensions with 47 percent of those taken into custody facing at least one charge and another 41 percent having convictions.

That means 88 percent of apprehensions have been of known criminals, and ICE is not going around scooping up unassuming grandmothers walking the streets.

Other localities are seeing even greater percentages.

Arrests in Colorado and Wyoming are now “almost FIVE TIMES as many” as during the same period under Joe Biden, officials say.

The numbers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, have also seen a healthy rise. According to ICE, arrests are up 154 percent in the central Michigan town.

Michigan’s increase doesn’t even hold a candle to the numbers in San Diego, California, which recorded a 400 percent increase in the arrests of illegals compared to a year ago during Joe Biden’s final year in office.

Maryland and Virginia have also seen a huge uptick in arrests. The Old Line State has experienced a 290 percent increase in arrests, but in the Old Dominion, it is a whopping 470 percent rise.

Finally, with the influx of new budget money allotted to the deportation campaign by the “Big Beautiful Bill,” those numbers will surely increase in the months to come.

