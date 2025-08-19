Illinois Democrats Enact ‘Slap in the Face’ Education Aid for Illegal Aliens

Illinois’ extremist, left-wing Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a measure into law that will hand illegal aliens financial aid to attend state colleges, an act that is a “slap in the face” to hardworking legal citizens, a GOP state rep. says.

State Republican Rep. Mary Miller blasted the new law as a gut punch to legal citizens and said it rewards illegal aliens for breaking our laws and coming to the state illegally, Fox News reported.

The assistance will only make it harder for middle-class citizens to attend the state’s universities and to achieve white collar careers as resources are redirected from legal citizens to illegal aliens.

“Our state is drowning in debt, yet JB Pritzker is determined to drain even more taxpayer dollars to reward illegals,” Miller added. “It’s absolutely shameful.”

In typical left-speak, the bill claims to ensure that there is “equitable eligibility for financial aid and benefits” for everyone living in Illinois, whether they are legal citizens or not.

The bill also includes transgender people in its provisions, and reads, “a student who is an Illinois resident and who is not otherwise eligible for federal financial aid, including, but not limited to, a transgender student who is disqualified for failure to register for selective service or a noncitizen student who has not obtained lawful permanent residence, shall be eligible for financial aid and benefits.”

“If you live in Illinois and are pursuing higher education, you should have access to the same opportunities as your peers,” said Democrat Sen. Celina Villanueva, a sponsor of the bill. “Illinois invests in all of our students, and we’re committed to helping them succeed.”

An Illinois GOP spokesman also ripped Pritzker, saying that “once again, Governor Pritzker proves that he is prioritizing illegal immigrants at the expense of Illinois families. Illinois taxpayers should not have their hard-earned taxpayer dollars pay for benefits to illegal immigrants who shouldn’t be here in the first place.”

Along with an alarming budget deficit, the state also has the worst pension crisis in the nation and has an eye-popping $1.4 trillion in unfunded pension liabilities and a pension system for public employees that is on the verge of total collapse.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.