ICE Announces Arrests of ‘the Worst of the Worst’ Criminal Illegals

The Department of Homeland Security is revealing some of the “worst of the worst” criminals it has taken into custody with the first week of the Trump administration’s “Midway Blitz” in the books in Chicago.

The campaign was launched in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois, and is targeting the criminal illegals who have “flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets,” DHS said in a press release.

“President Trump has been clear: if politicians will not put the safety of their citizens first, this administration will. I was on the ground in Chicago today to make clear we are not backing down,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Just this morning, DHS took violent offenders off the streets with arrests for assault, DUI, and felony stalking. Our work is only beginning.”

DHS released information on 11 of some of the worst, most dangerous criminals they have taken off the streets of Chicago, despite the efforts of the state’s Democrats to protect and coddle these criminals.

Christian Alejandro Lopez-Cervantes, a criminal alien from Mexico, charged for felony assault, domestic violence and felony illegal reentry.

Mauricio Garcia-Vasquez, a criminal alien from Mexico, charged for unlawful use of a weapon and illegal possession of ammunition.

Aldo Salazar-Bahena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of murder.

Gabriel Soto-Rivera, a criminal alien from Mexico, charged for domestic violence.

Catalino Alejandro Lux-Saquik, a criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for domestic violence with a final order of removal.

Javier Garcia-Diego, a criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for felony assault.

Jose Gonzalez-Ortiz, a criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for sexual assault and convicted of battery.

Jose Patino-Juarez, a criminal alien from Mexico, arrested for obstructing justice, assault and disorderly conduct.

Rosalio Pelayo-Salgado, a criminal alien Mexico, arrested for eight DUIs, felony vehicle theft, obstructing justice, and felony drug conviction and who was previously removed.

Jean Carlos Aranda Gonzalez, a criminal alien from Columbia, arrested for drug trafficking, resisting an officer, traffic offenses, and a larceny conviction.

Luis Manuel Carrasquel-Hernandez, a criminal alien from Venezuela, arrested for assault, trespassing, and multiple weapons offenses.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement also has an ongoing listing of more of these “worst of the worst” at its website detailing the arrests. At the site, dozens of these dangerous criminal illegals are listed.

The site notes that “Each of the illegal aliens you see here has been convicted or accused of heinous crimes that put the American public at risk — but they’re currently in ICE custody or have already been removed from the United States.”

