Feds Hunt for Illegal Alien Accused of Raping, Labor Trafficking Child He Sponsored Through Migrant Program

U.S. Marshals Service
John Binder

The United States Marshals Service is searching for an illegal alien accused of raping, impregnating, and labor trafficking a migrant child whom he sponsored through the federal government’s Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) program.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of illegal alien Juan Ralios-Batz of Guatemala — accused of horrific child sex crimes and labor trafficking.

Ralios-Batz is wanted on three counts of child rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of human trafficking, and one count of abuse of a child.

According to the allegations, Ralios-Batz and his sister sponsored a 13-year-old migrant child through the federal government’s UAC program. After securing custody of the child, police allege that over a two-year period, Ralios-Batz raped the girl, impregnated and fathered a child with her, and forced the girl into indentured servitude.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals say Ralios-Batz fled to Fremont, Nebraska, after being made aware of the charges against him.

Ralios-Batz uses several aliases, including Juan Ralios, Juan Batz, Randy Guerro, Juan Ramos-Batz, Juan Ramos, and Omar Gonzalez.

Earlier this year, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called the Biden administration’s massive ramp-up of the UAC program “the biggest facilitator for child abuse” in American history.

“My predecessor was deliberately employing a policy of speed over safety, so they waived all of the identification requirements for sponsors,” Kennedy told members of Congress. “Sponsors were not required to show valid identification; they were never fingerprinted, so we don’t know if there’s a criminal record. There was no DNA testing, so the claims that they were taking a family member were … they were dubious.”

