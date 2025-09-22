ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens with Sexual Assault, Robbery, Manslaughter, Human Trafficking Convictions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has made more arrests of some of the “worst of the worst,” taking into custody illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes, robbery, murder, and human trafficking over the past few days, the agency said in a press release.

ICE pointed out that the agency has increased its efforts to make the nation safe from these dangerous criminals even as Democrats and their allies have increased their assaults on federal officers.

“ICE law enforcement officers continue to arrest and remove violent predators from American communities despite the more than 1000% increase in assaults against them,” ICE wrote in it’s September 22 statement.

The agency has taken even more dangerous criminals off the streets including those with convictions for sexual activity with a minor, aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member, burglary, alien trafficking, and robbery.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekends, ICE law enforcement was busy arresting sexual predators, human traffickers, robbers, and gang members — the worst of the worst from across the nation,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “Instead of thanking our brave ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians and rioters continue to demonize them — comparing them to slave patrols, the Gestapo, and the Secret Police. This dangerous rhetoric is contributing to ICE law enforcement officers facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out enforcement operations.”

ICE also released information on some of those arrested:

Andi Canales-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of three counts of sexual activity with a minor using virtual reality in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Pablo Tierrablanca-Tierrablanca, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree with a child under 14 years of age in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ruben Paredes-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual criminal assault of a family member in Cook County, Illinois.

Cristian Quintero-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of burglary in Washoe County, Nevada.

Victor Torres-Arredondo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to transport aliens, and transporting aliens for financial gain in El Paso, Texas.

Nelson Cabrera Eskobar, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of robbery in Arlington, Virginia.

Candido Anibal Soloman-Canahui, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated assault and attempt to cause bodily injury in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Yicheng Zhang, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted of money laundering in Los Angeles, California.

Jose Alex Guarneros-Granados, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated domestic battery/strangulation in Cook County, Illinois.

Carlos Mendoza-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and confirmed member of the Norteños transnational criminal organization, convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Durham County, North Carolina.

