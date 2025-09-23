Trump Blasts United Nations for ‘Funding an Assault on Western Countries and Borders’ with Mass Migration

The United Nations is “funding an assault on Western countries,” President Donald Trump said to the U.N. annual convention on Tuesday.

In his address, the president accused weak western nations of destroying their own countries through mass migration with the U.N. playing a central role.

“The number one political issue of our time [is] the crisis of uncontrolled migration,” he exclaimed. “Your countries are being ruined,” he added. “The United Nations is funding an assault on western countries and their borders.

The president then laid out the material support that the United Nations gave to these invading illegals who flooded border by the hundreds of millions all across the world.

“In 2024, the U.N. budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support… migrants journeying into the United States,” the president said from the podium. “The U.N. also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to illegal aliens on the way to infiltrate our southern border.”

“What took place is totally unacceptable. The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them,” he continued. “In the United States we reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can be permitted to travel halfway around the world, trample our borders, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime, and deplete our social safety nets. We have reasserted that America belongs to the American people. And I encourage all countries to take their own stance in defense of their citizens, as well.”

He went on, saying, “Europe is in serious trouble. They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before.”

“It’s not sustainable,” Trump said of the lack of efforts by western governments to stop the invasions of their borders. “And because they choose to be politically correct, they’re doing just absolutely nothing about it.”

Trump lamented how the city of London has been “so changed” by the “terrible, terrible” Mayor Sadiq Khan. “Now they want to go to Sharia law.” He warned that it will be “the death of Europe” if those countries don’t start controlling their borders.

He warned western nations to be more vigilant over immigration and said migrants constantly break western laws, “lodge false asylum claims or claimed refugee status for illegitimate reasons. They should in many cases be immediately sent home.”

The president pointed out that western nations are very compassionate and certainly want to help less stable regions of the world fix their problems, but “we have to solve the problems and we have to solve it in their countries, not create new problems in our countries.”

Trump noted, “In 2024, almost 50 percent of inmates in German prisons were foreign nationals or migrants. In Austria, the number was 53 percent of the people in prisons” who were migrants. “In Greece the number was 54 percent, and in Switzerland 72 percent of the people in prisons are from outside of Switzerland.”

“When your prisons are filled with so-called asylum seekers, who repaid kindness with crime, it’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders,” he declared. “Your countries are going to hell.”

