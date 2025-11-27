Kash Patel: FBI Seized Evidence at Afghan Gunman’s House

FBI officials are investigating the D.C. Afghan suspect shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s associates and activities in the United States.

“Working with the United States Attorney’s offices here at the Department of Justice and prosecutors across the country, we were able to serve search warrants literally overnight and through the night,” FBI Director Kath Patel said Thursday morning.

He added:

We were able to hit the house in Washington State. During that process, we seized numerous electronic devices, to include cell phones, laptops, iPads and other material that is being analyzed as we speak. Pursuant to that investigation and any known associates of the subject and of that house is how we ended up in San Diego, where interviews were conducted and are going to be continued to be conducted.

“We will go anywhere in the country or the world where the evidence leads us,” Patel said, adding:

This individual is in this country for one reason and one reason alone: Because of the disastrous withdrawal from the Biden administration and the failure to vet in any way, shape or form, this individual and countless others. This administration has taken the rightful step to stop any further allowance of people with this similar background into the country, and we’re thankful for that.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, is suspected of shooting two National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, late Wednesday.

He reportedly shouted “Allah Akbar” as he shot the guardsmen.