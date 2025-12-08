WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Tells Illegal Aliens in New York City How to ‘Stand Up’ to ICE Agents

New York City’s Democratic Socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is telling illegal immigrants in his area how to “stand up” to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (ICE) agents.

The news comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has been working to safeguard American communities from illegal alien crime and as federal officials have been arresting the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens.

In a video posted Sunday, Mamdani talked about a recent ICE raid in Chinatown, adding when he officially becomes mayor he will protect all New York residents’ rights, the New York Post reported.

“And that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home. But we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights,” he said, then gave points about avoiding ICE agents.

“ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school, or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge,” he explained, adding they had a right to keep their door shut:

“ICE is legally allowed to lie to you. But you have the right to remain silent. If you are being detained, you may always ask, ‘Am I free to go?’ repeatedly until they answer you. You are legally allowed to film ICE, as long as you do not interfere with an arrest,” Mamdani said, adding it was important for people to remain calm during interactions with police or ICE, not to run from them, to avoid resisting arrest, and to refrain from impeding their investigations.

Mamdani recently addressed his meeting with Trump and reiterated New York City is a sanctuary city, per Fox News.

“I shared with the president directly that New Yorkers want to follow the laws of our city, and the laws of our city say that, in our sanctuary city policies, city government can be in touch with the federal government on around 170 serious crimes,” he said.

“The concern comes from beyond those crimes, the many New Yorkers who are being arrested, they’re being detained, they’re being deported for the crime of making a regular court appearance,” Mamdani added.

“My focus as the next mayor of this city is going to be to protect immigrants who call this city their home,” he concluded.

Prior to his election, the self-described socialist vowed to help violent illegal alien convicts evade ICE, and has also said he will “fight back” against ICE agents, Breitbart News reported.

During a mayoral debate in October, Mamdani claimed, “ICE is a reckless entity that cares little for the law and even less for the people that they’re supposed to serve.”