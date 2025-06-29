Mamdani Vows to ‘Fight Back’ Against ICE Agents if Elected

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said that if elected, he will “fight back” against ICE agents conducting deportations in the city.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s talk about immigration and deportation. Are you committed to keeping New York as a sanctuary city?”

Mamdani said, “Absolutely. Because ultimately, we’ve seen that this is a policy that has kept New Yorkers safe for decades. It’s a policy that had previously been defended by Democrats and Republicans alike until the fear-mongering of this current mayor. And it’s a policy that we’ve seen ensures that New Yorkers can get out of the shadows and into the full life of the city that they belong to. And it’s one that I will be proud to stand up for.”

Welker said, ” Well, you know, the borders are. Tom Homan has said that he is planning to deploy ICE agents to New York worksite enforcement to essentially increase and enhance the number of ICE agents here. If that happens on your watch, how do you plan to handle it?

Mamdani said, “We have to stand up and fight back, and we haven’t seen that from our current mayor, who has instead been working with the Trump administration to assist in their goal of building the single largest deportation force in American history. I mean, we saw ICE agents arrest a migrant at Federal Plaza. We saw NYPD officers arresting a pastor who was peacefully observing that arrest. Those days are going to come to an end when I’m the mayor. The NYPD’s job is to create public safety in the city, not to assist ICE agents in their mission to attack the very fabric of this city.”

