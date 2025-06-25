New York City Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-described socialist, is vowing to help violent illegal alien convicts evade federal immigration enforcement if elected in November.

On Tuesday evening, Mamdani delivered a major upset in the city’s Democrat mayoral primary, beating out the likes of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and current Mayor Eric Adams.

Mamdani, an immigrant born in Uganda, has said he would like to expand on the city’s sanctuary policies that continue to shield illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement by banning the New York City Police Department (NYPD) from cooperating with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a prior questionnaire with The City, Mamdani made clear that he would like to see the NYPD banned from turning even the most violent illegal alien convicts over to ICE agents:

What is your position on NYC’s sanctuary city laws? Why we asked this question: NYC laws prohibit most cooperation with immigration enforcement, making exceptions only for the NYPD and Department of Correction to transfer custody where someone sought by federal agents has been convicted of a specified violent crime. Mamdani’s answer: Change the laws: City authorities should further restrict cooperation with federal authorities. In his own words: “The Trump administration is waging war on the First Amendment and our constitutional rights as it continues to abduct New Yorkers from across our city. Any effort to cooperate with these efforts is a moral stain on our city. We should strengthen our sanctuary city laws,” he said in response to the survey.

In another interview with The Guardian, Mamdani said he would “unabashedly stand up for our sanctuary city policies which have kept New Yorkers safe, and use every tool at the city’s disposal to protect our immigrants.”

“There is no option of surrender,” Mamdani said, referring to an immigration battle that he wants to take up against the Trump administration.

In one case that swept national headlines, a previously deported illegal alien is accused of murdering a woman last year by setting her on fire in a New York City subway.

In another case last year, an illegal alien is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in broad daylight at a park in East Flushing, Queens.

