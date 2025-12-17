EXCLUSIVE — ‘America Needs You:’ ICE Launches ‘Defend the Homeland’ Campaign to Recruit 10,000 Agents

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a new national campaign titled Defend the Homeland aimed at bringing in thousands of new agents and officers by the end of the year.

As part of the campaign rollout, ICE shared a video advertisement that opens with a message about the agency’s founding and national security mission, stating:

“September 11, 2001: Nearly 3000 Americans lost because terrorists were here illegally. From that day, ICE was born — America’s first unified immigration, counterterrorism and homeland security effort.”

The advertisement continues with a message highlighting current enforcement outcomes and broader homeland security goals: “Today, ICE is refocused on its mission and making America safer. Crime and gang violence is falling. Fentanyl deaths are at a five-year low, and the worst of the worst are being sent back.”

It concludes with a call to action: “America needs you. Join ICE. Apply today at join.ice.gov.”

An ICE spokesperson told Breitbart News that the campaign has already attracted significant attention. “We’ve had over 200,000 American patriots apply for positions at ICE and a goal of hiring 10,000 new ICE officers and agents before the New Year,” the agency said.