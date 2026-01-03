Somali Woman Claims Victim Status After Threatening Elon Musk

An ethnic Somalian woman enrolled at a U.S. college is blaming Americans for “miscommunication” following her apparent death threat against Elon Musk.

The accusatory January 2 video was posted a few days after the woman, Fardowsa Muhumed, told her TikTok followers in a December 31 video: “I wouldn’t worry too much about him. He about to die.” The video was partly in English, but mostly in peculiar Somali language, sounds, and gestures, complete with a Somali-style headcloak.

In turn, Musk responded, “Then it is war.“

“It’s been deeply hurtful to watch how that’s turned into me being dehumanized and painted as a villain for context,” Muhumed said, while apparently reading a PR script prepared by pro-Muslim activists.

Muhumed read:

On December 31, 2025, my life took a tragic turn. I was badly misinterpreted and misheard on a known viral clip, and this clip, my words, and what they are being translated to has been taken greatly out of context. I want to make myself clear: I never intended or even aimed to threaten the life of Elon Musk. I’m not a person that carries around hate. The media and Elon have taken my words completely out of context, and it’s been deeply hurtful to watch how that’s turned into me being dehumanized and painted as a villain. For context. the clip going viral was taken from a longer live segment and edited in a way that removes the heart of what I was trying to say. During that stream, some of my supporters asked me about my thoughts on Elon Musk in relation to his health after viral photos of him in swim shorts surfaced. My intention was to never mock, insult, or be cruel in any way. What I was trying to express came from my personal experience. As a person gets older, health becomes more important, and it is something we should all be taking seriously and treat with care. My message was meant to encourage kindness towards our bodies and towards one another if we want to live a long, luxurious life. Instead, that message was twisted, stripped of its context, and turned into something it was never meant to be… Somali hate is at an all-time high right now. Elon is a very powerful man and has endless amount of supporters. This will forever be a losing match for me. Elon Musk is coming at me with full force… This tweet has caused me great discomfort… My words have been villainized, and my voice has been stolen… This whole situation has put me in truly great danger. Private information about me is being displayed all over the internet, and I have received endless amount of threats over this miscommunication, and I truly am in fear for my future.

In a prior video, Muhumed scolded Somali fraudsters in Minnesota for failing to better hide their activities:” Why did you get caught?” In the same video, she reportedly derided Americans, saying, “The infidels who don’t wash the shit out of their a**es are coming for us?!”

Islam’s doctrine directs believers to hate non-Muslims, for example, for Muslim doctors not to help non-Muslim patients. It also urges war against non-Muslim society, and approves the murder and the taking of sex slaves.

That commandment for religious hate is usually tangled up with local cultures, such as Somali’s clannish culture of “amoral familism.”

Muhumed graduated from high school in Oklahoma and is focused on advocacy for other migrants, according to a KIPP.org: “Her goal in pursuing medicine is to help address the racial inequities experienced by refugee mothers in the healthcare system… [She] helped put together a cultural fashion show to showcase the diversity of cultures represented within her high school’s student body.”

In her video, Muhumed wears a bulky Islamic costume that helps parents and Islamic leaders to curb women’s independence.

The federal government imported most Somalis now living in the United States via the refugee program. The program provides them with a fast track to citizenship, ensuring they cannot be deported unless they lied during the refugee process.

In 2025, however, President Donald Trump cut the inflow of refugees from roughly 125,000 to 7,500.

Musk is an outspoken critic of mass migration, even as he also defends the H-1B visa program for college-graduate migrants into American jobs.

The woman is reportedly in medical school training to be a doctor. For years, progressives and hospital CEOs have supported university policies that favor the selection of minorities and immigrants for career medical slots that would otherwise go to Asian or white Americans.

The federal government’s support for mass migration has helped to shrink Americans’ ability to have children. The reduced birthrate has spurred pro-migration advocates to call for more migration to offset the missing American children.