Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has shared another string of arrests, including the arrest of an illegal alien convicted on 13 counts of indecency with a child, Breitbart News has learned.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem built a larger, stronger ICE for one reason: To make America safe again. Every day our officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said.

Among those arrested on Monday is Raul Gonzalez-Lopez, an illegal alien from Mexico, whom the DHS official called “a monster with 13 convictions for indecency with a child.” Gonzalez-Lopez’s convictions occurred in Guadalupe County, Texas.

“These types of sickos have no right to be in our country and prey on innocent children,” the spokesperson said. “Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, this pedophile will soon be out of our country.”

ICE officials also announced the arrest of Jose Ignacio Carchi-Saquipulla, an illegal alien from Ecuador, who has been convicted of assault in Queens, New York City — a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Duniesky Eugenio Delgado-Gazo, an illegal alien from Cuba, was arrested following a conviction for aggravated assault in Pensacola, Florida.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Juan Pineda-Betancourth of Mexico, who had been convicted of conspiracy to distribute crystal meth, while Jose Mendoza, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested after a conviction for criminal sexual act in Riverhead, New York.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.