Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swept across Maine with the help of local police departments, despite opposition by the Democrat governor.

ICE and other federal immigration officials began “Operation Catch of the Day” as Wednesday dawned with coordinated raids in counties all over the Democrat-led state. The campaign was peaceful and without widespread protests or obstruction by leftist activists because local police departments were assisting the federal forces in their duties.

The state’s Democrat Governor, Janet Mills, has repeatedly warned state law enforcement not to assist ICE in apprehending criminal illegals and in December gave her approval for a state law that would ban police from working with federal law enforcement. That law has not yet taken effect, though.

“Governor Mills and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Maine have made it abundantly clear that they would rather stand with criminal illegal aliens than protect law-abiding American citizens,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “We have launched Operation Catch of the Day to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the state. On the first day of operations, we arrested illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are no longer allowing criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens.”

Some reports claim the leftist activist groups were caught off guard by the large scale of the campaign and the speed with which ICE moved across the state. And some Democrat pols in Maine lashed out at the raids.

Democrat U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree blasted the raids and said federal enforcement officials will be held accountable for any “illegal actions.”

“Please know that I stand firmly with our immigrant communities and the people of Maine. We will NOT stand by as ICE, CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection), or any other agency tries to terrorize our communities and unlawfully abduct our neighbors,” Pingree bloviated.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Benson, though, warned the activists that they have no right whatever to obstruct federal law enforcement.

Benson warned activists that they have a Constitutional right to assemble, but not to riot and obstruct. He said in a statement:

In the coming days, if Maine citizens seek to exercise their rights to assemble and protest, it is vital that these protests remain peaceful. Anyone who forcibly assaults of impedes a federal law enforcement officer, willfully destroys government property, or unlawfully obstructs federal law enforcement activity commits a federal crime and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Benson also warned left-wing Democrat politicians not to incite insurrection, writing:

Finally, it is incumbent upon anyone with a public voice — whether that be an elected official, commentator or engaged citizen — to similarly urge peaceful protest and engagement. Divisive, bombastic public statements only inflame the situation and make violence more likely.

In the early hours of the day on Wednesday, ICE had confirmed arresting more than 50 “worst of the worst” criminal illegals.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that in the first few hours four dangerous criminals were taken into custody, including Dominic Ali, a kidnapper and violent offender from Sudan; Ethiopian national Ambessa Berghe, wanted on assault and drug charges; Elmara Correia, a woman from Angola wanted for endangering a child; and Guatemalan Dany Lopez-Cortz, who has convictions for drunk driving.

