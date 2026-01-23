Hundreds of businesses in Minnesota are closing Friday to protest the deportation of illegal migrants, as industry experts admit that President Donald Trump’s deportation polices are nudging up wages for their American employees.

Vendors, labor unions, and residents said they would be part of the “general strike” against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the New York Times reported Friday.

However, it is important to note federal agents have been arresting criminal illegal aliens in the Democrat-run state and elsewhere across the nation to safeguard American communities.

The Times article stated:

In an email on Thursday, a Department of Homeland Security official called the strike “beyond insane,” asking, “Why would these labor bosses not want these public safety threats out of their communities?” The official then included a list of undocumented immigrants who had apparently been convicted of serious crimes.

The Times and other media outlets appeared to side with the businesses and illegals in the state while ignoring American citizens who need and deserve better wages to provide for their families.

Indeed, an article from the Minnesota Star Tribune on Thursday said the strike was to “show support for immigrants who have been the target of federal agents.”

The outlet continued:

A run of demonstrations have led up to the big day, from the state Capitol to suburban construction sites. On Wednesday afternoon, immigration agents descended upon Minneapolis’ Karmel Mall three times and detained three people in less than two hours. Scores of Somali business owners had gathered there for a planned protest.

The article comes as Minnesota is embroiled in a massive fraud scandal linked to its Somali community.

In an opinion piece for Restaurant Business posted on Friday, Jonathan Maze pointed to restaurants in the Minneapolis area being shut down off and on amid ICE operations, and how it affects business: