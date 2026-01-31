President Donald Trump revealed that he told Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem the administration will not be participating with “various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard” to protests and riots.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained that the focus would be to guard “any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked” by protesters and rioters.

“I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help,” Trump said. “We will, however, guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists.”

Trump warned that he had also instructed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol to be “very forceful in this protection of Federal Government property.” Trump added that they would not tolerate actions such as protesters “spitting in the faces” of ICE and Border Patrol officials, or throwing rocks or bricks at vehicles.

“If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence,” Trump continued. “In the meantime, by copy of this Statement, I am informing Local Governments, as I did in Los Angeles when they were rioting at the end of the Biden Term, that you must protect your own State and Local Property. In addition, it is your obligation to also protect our Federal Property, Buildings, Parks, and everything else.”

Trump continued to explain that his administration was “there to protect Federal Property, only as a back up,” and referenced how protesters in Eugene, Oregon, had “broke into a Federal Building” on Friday night.

The Eugene Police Department issued a statement that “activity” at the Federal Building was “declared a riot,” and that some protesters “breached the building and went inside.”

According to Oregon Live, “Federal officers reportedly used tear gas to try to prevent demonstrators from entering the building.”

Trump’s post continued in part:

If Local Governments are unable to handle the Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Anarchists, we will immediately go to the location where such help is requested, and take care of the situation very easily and methodically, just as we did the Los Angeles riots one year ago, where the Police Chief said that, “We couldn’t have done it without the help of the Federal Government.” Therefore, to all complaining Local Governments, Governors, and Mayors, let us know when you are ready, and we will be there — But, before we do so, you must use the word, “PLEASE.” Remember that I stated, in the strongest of language, to BEWARE — ICE, Border Patrol or, if necessary, our Military, will be extremely powerful and tough in the protection of our Federal Property. We will not allow our Courthouses, Federal Buildings, or anything else under our protection, to be damaged in any way, shape, or form. I was elected on a Policy of Border Control (which has now been perfected!), National Security, and LAW AND ORDER — That’s what America wants, and that’s what America is getting!

Trump’s post comes as he has previously stated during an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain, that his administration would be de-escalating in terms of ICE operations in Minnesota, Fox News reported. Trump’s words came after a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting last weekend left Alex Pretti, 37, dead.

The fatal shooting of Pretti came after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent earlier this month. Good was accused of weaponizing her vehicle against ICE agents who were trying to get their vehicle free from the snow.

After the death of Pretti, Trump announced that he would be sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota.