Exclusive–Karoline Leavitt: ‘Tom Homan Is the Perfect Guy to Be in Charge of Minneapolis’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Alex Marlow Show in an exclusive interview that Border Czar Tom Homan “is the perfect guy” to head up deportation operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Marlow said that he believes “Homan is the perfect guy to be in charge” in Minneapolis and asked Leavitt for an update on the situation there.

“Tom Homan is the perfect guy to be in charge of Minneapolis, and that’s why President Trump sent him there,” Leavitt agreed. “It was a great decision, and it’s proven true over the last two weeks.”

Since Homan’s arrival, he has reached agreements with local authorities for illegal aliens in their custody to be turned over to federal authorities. In response, the federal government has reduced the number of federal agents on the ground.

“What was happening before Tom showed up is that the local jails were refusing to hand over illegal aliens to ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] when they were being released,” Leavitt said. “That’s obviously unacceptable because Governor Walz and Mayor Frey were just allowing these very violent criminals to walk freely out of the jails and back into the community.”

“Tom has been able to strike agreements with these counties where the sheriffs and the jails will now hand over those criminals to ICE for detention, and that was one of the conditions that President Trump laid out if we were going to ever scale back the operation,” she added. “So because Tom has been able to strike these agreements with the counties, with the state and local officials, there’s now been a drawdown of 700 agents.”

Leavitt emphasized that about 2,000 federal agents remain on the ground in Minneapolis conducting immigration enforcement operations as well as fraud investigations.

“There’s still about 2,000 on the ground who are committed not only to immigration enforcement but also the fraud investigations that are taking place to uncover the massive amounts of fraud that are taking place in Minnesota, and we’re very much committed to that,” she said.

“We also are continuing to arrest the leftist agitators and the violent criminals who were impeding these lawful law enforcement operations,” she added.

Leavitt noted that on Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested a “self-proclaimed antifa domestic terrorist,” Kyle Wagner, for allegedly calling for the murder of federal law enforcement officers.

“This was an individual who was encouraging violence, threatening to murder law enforcement,” she said. “None of that is ever going to be tolerated under this president, and that Antifa member is now currently behind bars.”

Marlow and Leavitt also spoke about the launch of TrumpRx earlier in their discussion.