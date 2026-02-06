White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Alex Marlow Show in an exclusive interview on Friday that TrumpRx.com, which offers massive discounts on prescription drugs, is set to save millions of Americans thousands of dollars.

Leavitt joined Marlow on the show a day after her latest White House press briefing, which was followed by President Donald Trump’s launch of the TrumpRx website Thursday night in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium.

Leavitt emphasized to Marlow that Americans can now claim discounts on what the website lists as 43 drugs currently offered by 5 of the 14 leading pharmaceutical companies with which Trump has struck Most-Favored-Nations (MFN) deals (products from other companies in MFN agreements will be available in the months ahead).

“Your audience can take advantage of it today, right now, if you go to TrumpRx.gov,” Leavitt told Marlow. “And I would encourage everybody to just take a look at this website and remind everyone this is a government website, and never has government looked so good.”

The press secretary lauded Joe Gebbia, chief design officer of the National Design Studio, who led the design of TrumpRx, and provided a tutorial on how to use the website during the launch with Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind position that President Trump created via executive order,” Leavvit said of Gebbia’s position. “[Gebbia is] also the former co-founder of Airbnb, so this is a gentleman who gave up his very successful private career to come to the government and make our websites not only more aesthetically appealing, but also more efficient for the American people.”

“This is a direct-to-consumer website, where Americans can go and can purchase drugs directly, and can see the massive savings that they’re going to get as a result,” she added. “So not only is it innovative and beautiful, it works, and it’s going to result in millions of Americans saving thousands of dollars throughout their lifetime thanks to President Trump.”

Wegovy and Ozempic, for instance, cost $1,349 and $1,028 per month, but with TrumpRx, they drop to an average of $350 per month. Depending on the dosage, the price could fall to as low as $199 for consumers.

Leavitt also hammered the establishment media over “negative” coverage of TrumpRx.

“We had an everyday American, a military spouse, this woman named Catherine, who used the website yesterday and was able to get cheaper drugs as a result, and even the media… try so desperately to spin that as somehow being a negative,” Leavitt said. “I saw the New York Times questioning if people will actually save money. But we literally had a woman, a military spouse, on the stage last night saying that she saved money.”

“She saved more than $1,500 on this fertility medication that she’s been using to try to start her own family,” the press secretary added. “So, you know, look, they always try to criticize President Trump, no matter what. The old saying goes: he could cure cancer, and they would still find a way to critique him for it… It’s an uphill battle here, fighting the news every day, but we enjoy it, and nobody’s better at it than President Trump.”

