National Teachers Union Encouraging School Walkouts, Pushing Anti-ICE Propaganda

The nation’s largest teachers union is encouraging anti-ICE student walkouts, pushing anti-immigration enforcement propaganda, and even fundraising over the issue.

Radio host Ari Hoffman highlighted the National Education Association’s (NEA) activism and fundraising off its anti-ICE propaganda on Thursday, showing the organization’s email entitled: “Hold ICE Accountable and Prioritize Student, Community Safety.”

Claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “will bring their brutality to other states unless we act,” the NEA exhorts its supporters to contact Congress with a form letter demanding that ICE be hamstrung and limited.

The website also has a spot to sign the visitor up for NEA alerts and fundraising pitches.

In addition, the NEA has numerous anti-ICE screeds on its main website calling for ICE to be removed from “communities.” Why a teaching organization thinks it has a role in deciding what happens outside schools and their job of teaching is not clear.

The union also consistently leads readers into believing that ICE routinely enters schools to take kids out of classes and places them in deportation facilities, even though that has not been happening. ICE has not been raiding schools anywhere in the country.

Kids have been marching out of schools to protest ICE all across the country, often with teachers and school administrators leading them.

Kids in Seattle, for instance, were seen committing acts of violence and property damage when they walked out of class this week.

At least one child has been injured during a school-sponsored student walkout. The mother of a girl who was run down by an SUV while the kids were participating in a school-sponsored street march to support illegal aliens in Nebraska was furious after her children’s school sponsored an anti-ICE walkout while her daughter was recovering from her injuries.

Another parent, this one in Round Rock, Texas, was infuriated when the school began soliciting students to join a school anti-ICE walk out via the school district’s official email account.

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to crack down and prevent schools in his state from sponsoring or allowing such protests.

“Our kids are not pawns for political activism. Education, not indoctrination,” he wrote on X on Thursday.

DeSantis was not alone. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott warned teachers that they would be docked pay if they allowed their students to walk out of school for anti-ICE protests.

