Left-Wing Teachers Across the Country Are Forcing Kids to Protest ICE

Anti-American, left-wing teachers are forcing K-12 kids to join anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests all across the country as Democrats and foreign-funded activists continue to march in support of criminal illegal migrants.

A school teacher in Boston, for instance, proudly released a video showing what appears to be first grade children parading inside the classroom with anti-ICE signs, according to the MassDailyNews.

Teachers have a vested interest in Joe Biden-styled, open borders immigration because as more illegals enter the country, more students from families of illegals are fed into the school systems for free education. Hence more teachers are hired and local, state, and federal officials shovel more tax dollars at schools.

For instance, one Colorado school reported that tens of thousands of kids of illegal migrants flooded the state’s school during Biden’s presidency. The city of Denver lavished $356 million on illegals in 2024 alone, and a large portion of that went to city schools.

Teachers are celebrating the anti-ICE protests. Comedian Adam Carolla highlighted another left-wing teacher of very young children leading them to chant anti-ICE slogans:

In another case, an extremist middle school teacher posted a video to her social media in which she is openly crying with joy that her young students are protesting ICE.

A furious parent posted to his social media that his child’s school, Cabrillo Middle School in Ventura, California, supported a school-wide walkout to support the pro-illegal migrant cause.

In another case, a teacher in San Diego, California named Bailey Hill Ringer was seen proudly turning her U.S. flag upside down and teaching kids to protest ICE.

Schools in Bakersfield, California also led walkouts and anti-ICE protests. This is the same district that 7-year-old Dalilah Coleman used to attend before she was grievously injured by an illegal alien driving a semi-truck. Little Dalilah was left with serious brain injuries and is now nonverbal and will likely remain that way.

Meanwhile, the mother of a girl who was run down by an SUV while the kids were participating in a school-sponsored street march to support illegal aliens in Nebraska was furious after her children’s school sponsored another anti-ICE walkout while her daughter was recovering from her injuries.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston