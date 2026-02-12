Peter Schweizer’s new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Migration as a Weapon, has been the number one New York Times bestseller in hardcover nonfiction for three weeks straight.

The Times February 22 listing shows the Breitbart News senior contributor’s book has been in the top spot for the past three weeks.

In a social media post on Wednesday afternoon, Schweizer said, “The Invisible Coup’ NYT #1 bestseller….3 weeks in row! Thank you everyone!”

The title debuted at number one in January, which was the fifth time in a row the author and nonpartisan investigative journalist’s work has done so, according to Breitbart News.

“Schweizer, who is a Breitbart Senior Contributor and the President of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), spent two years with a team of GAI forensic investigators retracing money flows using ‘a trove of confidential documents and intercepted communications’ to expose how political leaders, global NGOs, and even drug cartels politically weaponize mass migration,” the outlet said.

During an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room in January, Schweizer explained the effects of birthright citizenship and how the Chinese government is using it:

And here’s the problem, Steve, our federal government has zero idea of how many children are granted citizenship through this birthright citizenship every year. They don’t keep track of it. They have no idea. When you get a birth certificate in the United States, they don’t list the nationality of the parents, so they have zero idea of how many people have done this. But the Chinese government has looked into this, and Chinese research firms have looked into this. And the numbers are absolutely horrifying. Their belief is that every single year for the past 13 years, every single year, roughly 100,000 Chinese babies have been born in the United States. These babies, by the way, are taken back to China. They are the children of elites, military officers. They’re all U.S. citizens, but they all go back to China. They’re raised in CCP schools, are raised in that environment. When they turn 18 years old, Steve, they’re going to be able to vote. They’re going to be able to donate to political campaigns. They’re going to be able to apply for government jobs. So this is what I call the Manchurian generation.

Bannon then addressed his listeners and said he hoped the information changed the way they saw the issue.

“I hope you’re rattled, audience. I hope you’re rattled to your core, because this book, if you read it, will rattle you to your core,” he stated.

