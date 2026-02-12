Watch Live: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison, DHS Officials Testify Before Senate

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday, February 12.

Ellison, as well as Minnesota Department of Corrections commissioner Paul Schnell, will testify after the Trump administration withdrew thousands of federal agents from the state after Minnesota officials finally agreed to cooperate with immigration enforcement at the states jails.

Also testifying will be Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons, Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow.