States are preventing teachers and school administrators from encouraging anti-ICE walkouts amid rising violence by emotional and uninformed children.

Texas and Florida officials, in particular, are stepping up to put a halt to these dangerous school walkouts.

Just over a week ago, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott warned Texas school kids that there will be consequences if they skip school to attend anti-ICE riots.

Now, to follow up on that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced that three independent school districts are being investigated for “facilitating student protests against lawful immigration enforcement.”

“I will not allow Texas schools to become breeding grounds for the radical Left’s open borders agenda,” Paxton, who is running for the U.S. Senate from Texas, wrote in a post on X on Monday.

A growing number of national teachers unions have jumped headlong into using children to push their open borders agenda, including the National Education Association, which is even fundraising on pushing its propaganda on kids.

Florida is another state where officials are pushing back on the radical teachers and their efforts to involve kids in anti-ICE rioting.

After a Florida teachers union made the claim that participation in anti-ICE protests is “required,” Florida officials are striking back.

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis took aim at the radical teachers, and wrote on X that “Our kids are not pawns for political activism. Education, not indoctrination.”

Since the Governor made his comments, Florida’s Education Chief, Stasi Kamoutsas, derided the Florida Education Association for attempting to force kids to take to the streets.

“In the background of this statement were union members here in Florida nodding along with the messaging, totally inappropriate, totally unacceptable, yet there was no condemnation from the union,” Kamoutsas, a Republican, said.

Some actions have been taken, as well. Last week, several students in Lee County, Florida, were suspended for walking out of class to join an anti-ICE protest.

More actions will likely occur if schools continue planning and leading anti-ICE protests.

