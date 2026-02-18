Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested illegal aliens convicted of some of the most heinous crimes, including manslaughter, child abuse, and sex crimes, Breitbart News has learned.

“While the media and sanctuary politicians continue to ignore American victims of illegal alien crime, our officers were arresting criminal illegal aliens,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said:

Yesterday, ICE arrested child abusers, killers and sex offenders. Nearly 70% of all ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, we are target[ing] public safety threats and getting them out of our country. [Emphasis added]

Among those illegal aliens recently arrested by ICE agents is Miguel De La Cruz-Hernandez of Mexico, who was previously convicted of causing bodily injury to a child under 12 years old in Harris County, Texas.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Luis Benavides-Nieto of El Salvador and Marlon Masters of Jamaica. Benavides-Nieto was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Durham County, North Carolina, while Masters was previously convicted of course of sexual conduct against a child in White Plains, New York.

Rafael Oran-Salas of Mexico, convicted of assault in Queens, New York, was arrested as well, along with Aslanbek Gutnov of Russia, convicted of robbery causing physical injury, in New York City, New York.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.