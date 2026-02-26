ICE Targets Illegal Migrant Lyft Driver for Sex Assault in ‘Operation Lyft Off’

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Yordan Basilio Diaz Vera, a criminal alien who was charged in Kentucky for sexually assaulting a female Lyft passenger.

Diaz Vera, who is a Cuban national and is in the U.S. illegally, was arrested for sodomizing a woman he picked up as a Lyft driver. The victim said that Diaz Vera picked her up, but instead of driving her to her doctor appointment, he drove to a secluded area, pulled a gun on her, then assaulted her, a DHS press release states.

The migrant was charged with sodomy, menacing, and kidnapping by authorities on Louisville, Kentucky.

“Yordan Basilio Diaz Vera was released into our communities under the Biden administration before he went on to to brutally sodomize a mother of four at gunpoint in Louisville. This criminal illegal alien is a monster who has no right to be in our country and this crime was entirely preventable,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “We have lodged an arrest detainer requesting local authorities notify ICE law enforcement instead of RELEASING this predator from jail into Louisville neighborhoods. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow sexual predator illegal aliens to roam free in America.”

Diaz Vera illegally entered the U.S. in November 2022 under the Biden administration and was released into the country.

DHS is warning Louisville authorities not to release Diaz Vera unless they are alerted first so he can be taken into custody by federal officials.

DHS has also noted that its “Operation Lyft Off” is still in effect and ICE continues to target illegal migrants acting as ride share drivers.

ICE recently led a campaign of the operation in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where 18 illegal alien rideshare drivers were taken into custody on January 18, according to BorderHawkNews.

One of the drivers arrested, Reutilio Olvera-Contreras, had a criminal record, including drug and driving arrests and convictions.

“Reutilio Olvera-Contreras, a 46-year-old criminal illegal alien of Mexico, used false identification to hide under an alias, was also arrested during the Port Canaveral immigration operation while attempting to illegally drive passengers throughout Central Florida,” an ICE spokesman told the site.

“He has a criminal history that includes convictions for cocaine possession in January 2002, and felony driving with a suspended license in March 2016. He has habitual violations for driving without a license. He has a final order of removal issued by an immigration judge from June 29, 2016, and was granted a voluntary departure via ICE Air,” the source added.

ICE also noted that three of those taken into custody accepted the option to self-deport.

