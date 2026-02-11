Sean Duffy Blocks Illegal Truckers amid Many Road Killings

The Department of Transportation (DOT) announced a new regulation as part of an effort to block dangerous migrant truckers from obtaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

The “reforms will address safety concerns by preventing foreign drivers who have not been subject to consular and interagency screening” from receiving a license to drive an 18-wheeler, said a Wednesday press release.

The press release noted that “while U.S. drivers are subject to strict checks through national databases for past violations,” states lacked “the ability to access the driving records” of migrants and illegal aliens attempting to get their CDL’s.

“For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems – wreaking havoc on our roadways,” DOT Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. “This safety loophole ends today.”

Breitbart News reported that four Americans were recently killed by a migrant trucker from Kyrgyzstan after he “allegedly smashed into their vehicle.”

The recent incident comes after other similar incidents with migrant semi-truck drivers that have led to several fatalities.

In November, Duffy revealed that states throughout the United States had “potentially illegally issued about 194,000” CDL’s to foreign migrant truck drivers who “would not meet English language standards” set by the DOT.

“People can’t understand the English language, they can’t read signs, and they don’t know the rules of our road. That’s a problem,” Duffy said at the time during an interview on Fox Business Network.