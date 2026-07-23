A Democrat state lawmaker from Rhode Island recently posted an apparent threat against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and vowed a “day of reckoning” against the “mother f**kers” is coming.

Democrat State Representative Enrique Sanchez took to his X account on Wednesday to deliver the threat and to admit he is “fucked up in the head” over U.S. immigration policies.

“Fighting and dealing with ICE since last year has fucked me up in the head after trying to protect and defend hundreds and hundreds of our community members in Providence and across Rhode Island,” the Democrat wrote.

“Your day of reckoning will come motherfuckers. I swear to god,” he threateningly added.

Sanchez clearly sees nothing wrong with his vitriol as the post has not been deleted. He has not made a follow-up statement since posting it.

This is far from the first time Sanchez has disgorged hatred against ICE on social media. In 2025, the state GOP called for the representative to be censured for his constant, violence-tinged attacks on ICE.

State Republicans noted that Sanchez constantly called U.S. immigration officers “Nazis” and “thugs” and blasted him for attending picket lines where he tried to provoke ICE agents and interfere with their law enforcement duties.

Sanchez was also arrested for drunk driving in February of last year, but was ultimately let off the hook by prosecutors after a behind-the-scenes deal was made allowing him to plead guilty to a minor offense.

According to the left-wing American Immigration Council, immigrants account for nearly 15 percent of the population in Rhode Island, and yet they make up nearly 17 percent of the state’s workforce.

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