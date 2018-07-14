Four Israelis Wounded as Gaza Terror Rockets Slam into Home, Synagogue

Ynetnews reports: A family of four Israelis were lightly wounded from shrapnel of a Gaza rocket that landed near a home in the city of Sderot on Saturday evening. Another rocket landed near a synagogue in the city.

The father of the family, 52, suffered injuries to his forehead and legs, the mother, 45, suffered injuries to her legs, a 15-year-old girl suffered injuries to her face, head and legs, and a 14-year-old girl suffered injuries to her face, legs and back of the head.

This is our reality: 90 rockets and mortar shells fired at Israel in less than 24 hours pic.twitter.com/tMZAeEgj75 — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018

Initial report: Sirens sounded in Netivot pic.twitter.com/jZF4AfC1PJ — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018

The family’s neighbor, Azzat Magirov, heard the rocket hit and ran next door. She embraced the two teenage girls, who were covered in blood, and accompanied them to the hospital while their parents received medical treatment. “There was no Code Red siren. All of a sudden I heard a ‘boom.’ I was on the couch and flew off it,” she said. “All of a sudden I see smoke and hear shouting. My entire house was covered in (broken) glass, but I went straight there (to the neighbors). The Qassam rocket fell under the living room window. I saw smoke, I saw that everyone was bleeding.”

