Cuba Lights Up with Palestinian Flag at Pro-Hamas ‘Concert for Peace’

The Castro dictatorship in Cuba held an anti-Israel concert “for peace in Palestine” in support of the genocidal Hamas terror group on Friday, less than two months after Hamas jihadists slaughtered 250 people at a peace music festival in Israel.

The Communist Party celebrated by lighting up Havana’s “Plaza of the Revolution” with the colors of the Palestinian flag.

“We will not be among the indifferent,” the empty-suit figurehead of the Castro regime, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, declared on social media.

Díaz-Canel later marched alongside “Palestinian students” stationed in Cuba within the Plaza.

❤️| Luego del emotivo encuentro en el Palacio de la Revolución, el presidente @DiazCanelB junto a la máxima dirección del país, acompañó a los estudiantes palestinos hasta la base del monumento a José Martí, donde se realizaría una Cantata por Palestina.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/G9MxhNfOyT — Presidencia Cuba 🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) November 18, 2023

The Plaza of the Revolution also hosted a concert, allegedly for the anti-Israel cause, attended by Díaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marro Cruz, and Palestinian Ambassador to Cuba Akram Samhan.

Diaz-Canel met on Friday with 144 Palestinian students studying medicine in Cuba. The presidential office said 53 of the students were born in Gaza, “where Israel today commits an unprecedented genocide.”

The Cuban president said it was “an honor and a tremendous pride” to “embrace” the Palestinian students.

“Our country is, and always will be, alongside the cause of the brotherly people of Palestine,” he said.

Diaz-Canel’s regime has issued several statements in support of the Palestinians since the brutal Hamas attacks of October 7, which the Cuban government is careful not to mention, except in the course of blaming the Israelis for the violence perpetrated against them.

The Cuban government’s official statement on the day after the Hamas attack merely referred to an “escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine.” Cuba blamed that escalation on “75 years of permanent violation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and of Israel’s aggressive and expansionist policy.”

Cuba demanded an independent state for the Palestinians and called for United Nations action against the “occupying power” of Israel and the United States, which Cuba said were “complicit” in Israel’s offenses.

The Hill noted in late October that Cuban officials “have been meeting over the last year with high-ranking officials from Iran and Hamas.” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Havana to meet with Diaz-Canel in June.