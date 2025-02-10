‘Heartbreaking’: At Least 40 Killed in Bus Crash in Guatemala

Numerous people lost their lives on Monday in a bus crash in Guatemala that flipped the vehicle upside down.

The incident resulted in at least 40 people being killed when the bus went off a bridge near Guatemala City, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that injured 15 others, according to firefighter spokesman Edwin Villagran.

Video footage shows crews standing in water littered with debris as they work to recover what seems to be a body from the site:

The bus was traveling from Progreso, and children were reportedly among the group of victims. There were 75 passengers on the bus when it fell 65 feet into what was reportedly wastewater, per Fox 29.

Video footage appears to show crews removing bodies from the bus that landed upside down while an aerial photo shows where the crash happened near several buildings:

WARNING – GRAPHIC VIDEO:

“Specific details about the cause of the initial multi-vehicle crash were not immediately available. Officials have also not shared any information about where the bus was heading, or the exact ages and conditions of all of the victims,” the Fox report said.

The bus fell off the Belize Bridge, which is a busy route, according to ABC News.

More images show crews working at the scene:

In a social media post on Monday, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said, “The tragedy at the Belize Bridge is a national pain that I deeply regret.”

“I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who wake up today with heartbreaking news. Your pain is my pain. As President, I have instructed to mobilize the personnel of the National Army and CONRED to assist at the scene and activate special criteria for medical care for the wounded,” he wrote:

“Furthermore, I have decided to decree national mourning, which will soon be formalized via government agreement,” he concluded.