Venezuela Charges Deported TikTok ‘Migrant Influencer’ with ‘Hate Crimes’

Leonel Moreno, the now-deported Venezuelan illegal migrant “TikTok influencer” who taught other illegal migrants how to break into American homes on social media, will be prosecuted for “hate crimes” and child exploitation, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced Thursday.

The Venezuelan Public Ministry made the announcement on its official Instagram account. In the statement, Saab said Moreno published “criminal content inciting hatred against Venezuelan citizens” through social media.

“Saab pointed out that he also uses his underage daughter, thus defiling his own family in order to profit illicitly,” the statement read.

Moreno is a 27-year-old Venezuelan national who illegally migrated to the United States in 2022. He was originally apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol at Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 23, 2022, before being released into U.S. territory as per the “catch and release” policies of the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden. Moreno was ultimately deported back to Venezuela on March 28.

During his illegal stay in the United States, Moreno and his now-defunct TikTok account “Leito Oficial” became infamous for its videos teaching illegal migrants how to break into abandoned American homes and claim “squatter’s rights.” Moreno also repeatedly gloated about the thousands of U.S. dollars in financial aid that he allegedly received from the U.S. government through his daughter, a U.S.-born child.

Moreno claimed in his videos that he had no need to work thanks to the stipends allegedly provided to his child and emphasized that “the trick is to have children in the United States.”

In another video, addressed to Venezuelan women either pregnant or planning to have a child in the United States, Moreno claimed that the corresponding hospital bills for said births “will be automatically paid thanks to Papa Biden.”

“Thanks to Papa Biden, resources are well managed. And every tax, every penny you pay, young Venezuelan, is in good hands, capisce,” Moreno said. “Today we have used the taxes of many Venezuelans who are doing things right. Because this is a chain, capisce? Thanks to the fact that I received citizenship with my wife for my American citizen daughter, I will also start paying taxes.”

“But when I work. In the meantime, I will keep asking for money. Unless I also have to ask for money to pay for taxes. capisce? Well, I don’t think so. It’s better to ask for money because I’m not really going to pay for taxes just like that,” he continued. “When I start working with my papers, then I’m going to start paying taxes for the next Baby Jungle [U.S.-born children of illegal migrants] that wants to enter the United States. I love them and I want them. And well, 24-7 active. capisce?”

Since 2017, the Venezuelan Maduro regime has an active “anti-hate speech” law that the ruling socialists have used to persecute and imprison individuals and dissidents for allegedly spreading “hateful” content. The Maduro regime deliberately wrote the law with an ambiguous definition of what constitutes “hate speech” in Venezuela.

Hours before the Public Ministry’s official announcement, Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela’s interior minister — and a long-suspected drug lord actively wanted by U.S. authorities — said on his socialist talk show Hitting with the Mallet that Moreno will be processed for “hate crimes” under local law because “he did a lot of damage to Venezuelans with his aptitude in the United States.”

Cabello reiterated on his show that Moreno was “protected by us” at the time of his return to Venezuela because many of the Venezuelan deportees that came on the same plane “wanted to eat him alive.”

“That gentleman arrived on the flight that came from the United States. It has been proven, it is public and notorious, the campaign that that gentleman had against Venezuelans; several have filed complaints through the agencies and that person is now being prosecuted in Venezuela for the crimes committed against Venezuelans contemplated in the Law Against Hate,” Cabello said.

Video footage of Moreno’s arrival at the Simón Bolívar International Airport published by Venezuelan outlets showed Moreno being escorted by masked members of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB). At press time, no official from the Venezuelan socialist regime has disclosed Moreno’s actual whereabouts.

The Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional reported on Thursday that, according to lawyer and former prosecutor Zair Mundaray, Moreno was allegedly transferred on Monday to the Helicoide (“The Helix”), an unfinished drive-through shopping mall from the 1960s that currently serves as one of the Maduro regime’s largest and most infamous torture centers.

“I have tried to never refer to the individual who identifies himself as ‘Leito Oficial’ whose public performance has done so much damage to our people. But on this occasion it is necessary: since last night he is in the [Bolivarian Intelligence Service] SEBIN at The Helix, the reasons are unknown, political prisoners have to be attentive that he is not a kind of infiltrator among those kidnapped by the tyranny of Maduro,” Mundaray said on Thursday on social media, and added that “everything that has happened with this character is very opaque.”

