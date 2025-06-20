Javier Milei Declares Iran an ‘Enemy of Argentina,’ Israel Fighting ‘for the West’

President Javier Milei declared on Thursday that Iran is an enemy of Argentina and reiterated his support of Israel and his “dearest friend” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Milei spoke with the Argentine newspaper La Nación for about an hour on several recent topics such as Argentine politics and the start of socialist former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s six-year house arrest sentence after Argentina’s Supreme Court recently upheld her conviction on charges of corruption.

The last minutes of the interview were dedicated to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Milei visited Israel last week and left the country on Thursday soon before Israel shut down its airspace and launched a series of strikes against Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

The Argentine president prefaced his remarks by reiterating that he is an ally of Israel and by stressing, “Israel accepts that other countries exist, Iran does not accept that Israel exists.”

“You have a case where one wants to exterminate the other, that is, Iran is a theocracy that wants to exterminate the only country, the only free democracy in the Middle East, they want to exterminate them.” Milei said. “So, it is very difficult to want to negotiate with someone who wants to exterminate you.”

Milei said that Israel is fighting the “battle for the West” and emphasized that Israel is not just being attacked by Iran and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, they are also demonized by leftwing media which has allied itself with the Iranian theocracy to generate a narrative regarding Israel “as if it were a leper.”

“Because the media openly lies, I am going to explain something to you. Israel is basically attacked for two reasons: it is attacked by theocrats because they want to make it disappear, and it is attacked by the left basically because Israel is, at its core, the foundation of the capitalist system,” Milei said.

“The moral foundation of capitalism is Judeo-Christian culture. So the attack on Israel is about destroying Western values and destroying capitalism,” he continued. “That is why you will find the left allied with theocracy, and that is why they want to exterminate Israel.”

The Argentine president warned that the world would be in danger if Iran develops nuclear weapons and referenced statements issued by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said this week that Israel is doing “the dirty work for all of us” by striking Iran.

Milei said that Iran is an enemy of Argentina and pointed out that the South American nation was the victim of two terrorist attacks carried out by Iran through its proxy Hezbollah against Jewish targets: the 1994 bombing of the Argentine-Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) and the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires.

“114 dead, come on, it [Iran] is an enemy of Argentina,” Milei said, and added that it was his government that had Argentina designate Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations.

Milei said that socialist former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner will one day have to answer for having signed a controversial memorandum of understanding with the Iranian regime in 2013 that made the rogue Islamic regime a participant in the AMIA bombing investigation, essentially allowing Iran to investigate itself. The memorandum with Iran was rescinded by former President Mauricio Macri shortly after he took office in December 2015.

Milei said that he does not know if Fernández de Kirchner’s actions on the memorandum constitute treason since Iran placed two bombs in Argentina.

The Argentine president concluded the interview by highlighting the “form, gallantry, and the honor with which Israel fights,” as Israel has only struck Iranian military targets unlike Iran, which not only has been developing nuclear armament to strike Israel, but has targeted Israel’s civilian population.

“Israel saved us from Iraq in 1981, Israel saved us from Syria in 2007, and now it is doing so again. Israel is saving Western culture,” Milei said.

“We cannot make this mistake. But of course, the politically correct, the ‘woke’ are on the side of the left, and the left wants to destroy Israel because it is attacking the Judeo-Christian values that are the basis of capitalism,” he concluded.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.